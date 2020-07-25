HPTET 2020: Himachal Pradesh Board Postpones JBT, Shastri Exam

HPTET for Shastri and JBT have been postponed

Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has postponed the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) for Shastri and JBT which were scheduled on July 26. The Board released a notice late last evening and informed of the exam postponement. The next date for examination will be notified later.

HPTET is an eligibility test for Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT) in Arts, Medical, Non-Medical, Shastri, Language Teacher, JBT, Punjabi, and Urdu.

The exam was scheduled to begin from July 26 and would have concluded on August 9. The Board has not made any announcement regarding TET for rest of the subjects. The board had also released TET admit cards for applicants to the JBT and Shastri exam.

HPTET is an eligibility examination which is compulsory for recruitment as a teacher in Himachal Pradesh Government schools. The TET qualifying certificate will remain valid for appointment for 7 years from the date of issuance of TET certificate.

There is no restriction on the number of attempts a person can take for acquiring a TET certificate. A person who has qualified TET may also appear again for improving his/her score.

Candidates have to score minimum 60% marks in order to qualify the exam. The exam will carry a total of 150 questions carrying one mark each.

