HPTET 2020 Admit Card Released; Exam Begins On Sunday

HPBOSE has released admit cards for HPTET 2020

HPTET 2020 admit cards have been released online. Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has released the HPTET admit cards on its official website. The board has released the admit cards for Shastri and JBT applicants. HPTET is scheduled from July 26 and will be held till August 9. Exam for different streams will be held on different dates.

HPTET 2020 Admit Card: How To Download?

Step one: Go to official HPBOSE website: hpbose.org

Step two: Click on HPTET Admit card download link.

Step three: Enter the required details.

Step four: Submit and download your admit card.

HPTET 2020 Admit Card Download Link

HPTET is an eligibility test for Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT) in Arts, Medical, Non-Medical, Shastri, Language Teacher, JBT, Punjabi, and Urdu.

Candidates should know that, "the TET qualifying certificate would remain valid for appointment for 7 years from the date of issuance of TET certificate. There will be no restriction on the number of attempts a person can take for acquiring a TET certificate. A person who has qualified TET may also appear again for improving his/her score."

Candidates have to score minimum 60% marks in order to qualify the exam. The exam will carry a total of 150 questions carrying one mark each.

