HP Teacher Eligibility Test: Application Correction Option Opens Tomorrow

Candidates who have registered for the Himachal Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (HPTET) can edit their application forms from July 7 to July 9. After the completion of the application form candidates are given one chance to edit their application form.

Today is the last date for submission of application form for HPTET 2020. The exam is held by Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) for selection of TGT, language teacher, Punjabi, Urdu, JBT and Shastri.

"After Final Submission of the Online Application Form, three days will be given for correction(s) (if any) from date 07-07-2020 to 09-07-2020 (till 11:59:00 pm). After that no offline/ online request regarding correction will be entertained. Corrections can be made in all particulars except Category and Sub-Category," HPBOSE had notified.

The exam is scheduled to be held from July 26 till August 9.

Admit cards for the exam will be released 4 days before the commencement of the exam.

The exam qualifying certificate would remain valid for appointment for 7 years from the date of declaration of result. There will be no restriction on the number of attempts a person can take for acquiring a TET certificate. A person who has qualified TET may also appear again for improving his or her score, HPBOSE has notified.

There is no upper age limit to apply for HPTET.

