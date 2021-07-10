Himachal Education Board Holds Teacher Eligibility Exams

HPTET is compulsory for recruitment as a teacher in government schools in Himachal Pradesh.

Himachal Pradesh School Education Board or HPBOSE is holding the state level Teacher Eligibility Test or HPTET this week and the exams will be concluded on July 12. According to the schedule released by the Board, the HP TET exams for various subjects are being held from Friday in two sittings a day; 10.00 am to 12.30 pm and 2 pm to 4.30 pm.

Junior Basic Training or JBT TET and Shastri TET exams were held on Friday while TGT (Non-Medical) TET and Language Teacher TET are being held today.

TGT (Arts) and TGT (Medical) TET exams will be held on Sunday in morning and afternoon batches.

Punjabi and Urdu TET exams will be held on Monday, July 12th.

The HPBOSE has also said in a press statement that the candidates who are COVID-19 now will be given chance to appear for November TET examinations.

Question papers for HPTET exams are set in English and Hindi. The question papers for Shastri will be partly in Sanskrit and partly in Hindi, Punjabi or Urdu Language Teacher will be in Punjabi or Urdu or English only.

The exams for selection of teachers in various subjects and designations is collectively known as Himachal Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (HPTET). HPTET eligibility test is compulsory for recruitment as a teacher in government schools in Himachal Pradesh.

