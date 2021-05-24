Himachal Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test In July, Registration Begins

HPTET exam will be held in July.

Himachal Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (HPTET) will be held from July 4 to 18. Registration for the exam has begun online on the official website of the state board of school education. The last date for submission of application fee is June 13. Candidates are required to take printout of confirmation page for record and keep it for their reference.

HP TET is held for the selection of TGT(Arts, Medical, Non-Medical)/Shastri/ L.T./J.B.T./Punjabi/Urdu teachers.

Eligibility Criteria

There is no upper age limit to apply for HPTET. However, the appointing authority will decide the age limit during the appointment.

There will be no negative marking in this exam and the pass mark will be 60%.

"The TET qualifying certificate would remain valid for appointment for 7 years from the date of declaration of result. There will be no restriction on the number of attempts a person can take for acquiring a TET certificate. A person who has qualified TET may also appear again for improving his/her score," the Board has said.

The question paper will be set in English and Hindi. The question papers for Shastri will be partly in Sanskrit and partly in Hindi, Punjabi or Urdu Language Teacher will be in Punjabi or Urdu or English only.

