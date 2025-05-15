HPBOSE Class 10 Result 2025: The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) is expected to declare the results for Class 10 board exams today, May 15, 2025. While the board has not officially confirmed, several reports are swirling online that claim the results will be out today. Once released, students will be able to check their result on the official website, hpbose.org.

HPBOSE Class 10 Result 2025: How To Download Your Result?

Visit the official website of HPBOSE: hpbose.org.

On the homepage, click on the link titled "Himachal Pradesh Board Class 10 Result 2025" .

A new page will open.

Enter the required credentials and submit.

The Himachal Pradesh Class 10 Board Result 2025 will appear on the screen.

Verify your result, save it, and take a printout for future reference.

HPBOSE Class 10 Result 2025: Check Result vis SMS

Open the SMS application on your mobile phone.

Type a text message in the format - HP10 (space) Roll number.

Send the message to 56263.

You will receive your result on your mobile number shortly.

Here are the LIVE Updates of Himachal Board Class 10 Result 2025:

