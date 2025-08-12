Himachal Man Found Beheaded At Home In Dharamshala

The decapitated body of a 45-year-old man was found at his home here, police said on Tuesday.

The victim, identified as Vineet Kumar, worked at a private hospital in Kangra, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Hitesh Lakhanpal said.

Kumar's elder son who returned home from his in-laws' place found the body lying in a pool of blood at around 5 pm on Monday, the ASP said.

The victim's younger son is currently untraceable, he added.

The killing is likely to have occurred around noon on Monday, police said.

It seems that a sharp-edged weapon was used in the attack, the ASP said, adding that the weapon has not been recovered yet.

Kumar, a resident of Garoh village on the outskirts of Dharamshala, was employed at a private hospital in Kangra. Following the murder, panic gripped the village and security has been stepped up, the ASP said.

A forensic team has examined the scene and collected evidence. Police have registered a case of murder against unknown assailants and launched a manhunt to nab the culprits, the official said. Police have also appealed to the public to come forward with any information that could help the investigation.

The body has been sent for postmortem, police said.