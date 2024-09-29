Advertisement

HP TET 2024 Registration Begins For November Session, Check Details

The exam will consist of 150 multiple-choice questions, each carrying one mark.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
HP TET 2024 Registration Begins For November Session, Check Details
The last date for submission of online application without a late fee is October 18.
The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education has started the Himachal Pradesh Teachers Eligibility Test (HP TET) 2024 registration for the November session. Eligible aspirants can register for the test by visiting the official website, hpbose.org.

The last date for submission of the online application and payment through the payment gateway without a late fee is October 18, 2024. However, candidates can submit their online application with a late fee of Rs 600 until October 21. Online corrections in all fields except category/subcategory can be made from October 22 to October 24.

The official notification reads: "The candidates shall be permitted to make online corrections in the following particulars: Candidate name, Father's name, Mother's name, Date of Birth, Candidate photo, Signature, Contact number, Email ID, Gender, Eligibility, Nationality, Correspondence address, Permanent address, Pin code, District, Choice of Examination Center Subdivision."

Schedule of Examination

  • JBT TET and Shastri TET: November 15
  • TGT (Arts) TET and TGT (Medical) TET: November 17
  • TGT (Non-Medical) TET and Language Teacher TET: November 24
  • Punjabi TET and Urdu TET: November 26

The exam will consist of 150 multiple-choice questions, each carrying one mark. There will be no negative marking. Unreserved category candidates must score a minimum of 60 per cent to qualify for the exam, while Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes/Other Backward Classes & PHH (including UR) need to score 55 per cent to qualify.

HPTET is a mandatory eligibility examination for recruitment as a teacher in Himachal Pradesh government schools.

Show full article
Comments

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
HPTET, Himanchal Pradesh, Education News 2024
Switch To Dark/Light Mode
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Previous Article
Bihar Board Class 10 Exam 2025 Registration Last Date Extended
HP TET 2024 Registration Begins For November Session, Check Details
IIT Madras Invites Applications For Online MBA Programme In Digital Maritime And Supply Chain
Next Article
IIT Madras Invites Applications For Online MBA Programme In Digital Maritime And Supply Chain
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com