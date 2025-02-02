UGC NET 2024 Answer Key: Objection Window Closes On Feb 3, Check Details

UGC NET 2024 Answer Key: The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the provisional answer key for the UGC NET December 2024 examination on January 31. The exam was conducted from January 3 to January 27. Candidates can now raise objections to the answer key, with the window open until February 3, 2025. Any candidate who disagrees with any of the answers can submit their objections online through the NTA's official portal.

How To Raise Objections Online

Objections to the provisional answer key can only be submitted online. Candidates need to visit the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in, and follow these steps:

Visit the official website.

On the homepage, click on the "UGC NET December 2024 Click Here for Answer Key Challenge" link under "LATEST NEWS."

Log in with your application number, date of birth, and captcha code.

Select the answer(s) you wish to challenge and submit your objection.

Fee For Raising Objections

A non-refundable fee of Rs 200 will be charged for each answer contested. The payment can be made online, but once paid, the fee will not be refunded under any circumstances.

Resolution Of Objections And Final Answer Key

The objections submitted by candidates will be reviewed by a team of experts appointed by NTA. Based on their analysis, a final answer key will be prepared. The results will be based on this final answer key and are expected to be released by the end of this month or in the first week of the next month. Candidates are advised to visit the official website regularly for the latest updates.