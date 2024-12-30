CSIR-UGC NET December 2024 Application Deadline Extended, Check Details

CSIR-UGC NET December 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced an extension to the deadline for the submission of online applications for the Joint Council of Scientific & Industrial Research-University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test (CSIR-UGC NET) 2024. This decision comes after receiving several requests from candidates seeking more time to complete their applications. The examination will be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode from February 16 to 28 February, 2025.

In line with the public notice dated 09.12.2024 regarding the online application process for the Joint CSIR-UGC NET, the new deadlines are as follows:

Online submission of application form:

Original Deadline: 30 December 2024

Extended Deadline: 02 January 2025 (by 11.50pm)

Last date for fee payment:

Original Deadline: 31 December 2024

Extended Deadline: 03 January 2025 (by 11.50pm)

Correction in particulars in online application form:

Original Deadline: 01 January 2025 to 02 January 2025

Extended Deadline: 04 January 2025 to 05 January 2025 (by 11.50pm)

Those who have already registered are advised to visit the official website csirnet.nta.ac.in to verify their details and make any necessary corrections once the correction window opens. If any candidate faces issues with the application process, they can contact the NTA Help Desk at 011-40759000 or 011-69227700 or email csirnet@nta.ac.in for assistance.

The CSIR-UGC NET December 2024 exam is conducted for determining eligibility for the award of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), appointment as Assistant Professor, and admission to Ph.D. programs in Indian universities and colleges.

Candidates are advised to stay updated on the latest information by regularly visiting the official NTA website.