Himachal Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test 2024 Admit Card Released, Check Direct Link Here

HPTET Admit Card 2024: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has released the admit cards for the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET). Candidates who have registered for the exam can download their hall tickets by visiting the official website, hpbose.org. They are required to enter their application number and date of birth to access the admit card.

The exam is scheduled to be held on November 15, 17, 24, and 26.

HPTET Admit Card 2024: Steps To Download

Step 1. Visit the official website, hpbose.org

Step 2. On the homepage, click on TET

Step 3. You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4. Enter your login credentials

Step 5. Check your admit card and download it

Step 6. Take a hard copy for future reference

HP TET 2024 Eligibility Criteria

Primary Teachers: Candidates must have a minimum of 50% in senior secondary and a diploma in elementary education. Alternatively, they may have completed or be pursuing a four-year B.El.Ed degree with at least 50% in senior secondary.

Upper Primary Teachers: Candidates must have either a graduation degree with 50% and a one-year Bachelor of Education (B.Ed), or a graduation degree with 45% and a one-year B.Ed as per NCTE standards. They can also qualify with a graduation degree and a two-year diploma in elementary education, or with 50% in senior secondary and a four-year B.El.Ed degree.

HP TET 2024 November Session Exam Pattern

The exam will be conducted offline and will consist of two papers. Each paper will have 150 multiple-choice questions. Paper 1 will include topics such as child development and pedagogy, Language 1, Language 2, environmental science, and mathematics. Each correct answer will receive 1 mark, and there will be no negative marking for incorrect responses.