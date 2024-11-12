Advertisement

Himachal Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test 2024 Admit Card Released, Check Direct Link Here

HPTET Admit Card 2024: The exam is scheduled to be held on November 15, 17, 24, and 26.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Himachal Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test 2024 Admit Card Released, Check Direct Link Here
HPTET Admit Card 2024: Candidates can download their hall tickets by visiting the official website

HPTET Admit Card 2024: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has released the admit cards for the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET). Candidates who have registered for the exam can download their hall tickets by visiting the official website, hpbose.org. They are required to enter their application number and date of birth to access the admit card.  

The exam is scheduled to be held on November 15, 17, 24, and 26.  

HPTET Admit Card 2024: Steps To Download  

Step 1. Visit the official website, hpbose.org  
Step 2. On the homepage, click on TET 
Step 3. You will be redirected to a new page
Step 4. Enter your login credentials  
Step 5. Check your admit card and download it
Step 6. Take a hard copy for future reference  

HP TET 2024 Eligibility Criteria

Primary Teachers: Candidates must have a minimum of 50% in senior secondary and a diploma in elementary education. Alternatively, they may have completed or be pursuing a four-year B.El.Ed degree with at least 50% in senior secondary.  

Upper Primary Teachers: Candidates must have either a graduation degree with 50% and a one-year Bachelor of Education (B.Ed), or a graduation degree with 45% and a one-year B.Ed as per NCTE standards. They can also qualify with a graduation degree and a two-year diploma in elementary education, or with 50% in senior secondary and a four-year B.El.Ed degree.  

HP TET 2024 November Session Exam Pattern

The exam will be conducted offline and will consist of two papers. Each paper will have 150 multiple-choice questions. Paper 1 will include topics such as child development and pedagogy, Language 1, Language 2, environmental science, and mathematics.  Each correct answer will receive 1 mark, and there will be no negative marking for incorrect responses. 

Show full article
Comments

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
HPTET Admit Card, HPTET, TET Admit Card
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com