MP TET Admit Card 2024 Out, Check Steps To Download

MP TET Admit Card 2024: The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has released the admit card for the Primary School Teacher Eligibility Test (MP TET) 2024. Candidates who applied for the exam can download it by visiting the official website, esb.mp.gov.in, and entering their login credentials.

The exam is scheduled for November 10.

MP TET Admit Card 2024: Steps To Download

Step 1. Go to the official website of MPPEB at peb.mp.gov.in

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the Admit Card section

Step 3. A new page will appear on the screen

Step 4. Click on the admit card link titled Primary School Teacher Eligibility Test - 2024

Step 5. Enter your application number, date of birth, the first two letters of your mother's name, and the last four digits of your Aadhaar number and click on submit button

Step 6. View and download your admit card

Step 7. Take a printout of the admit card for future reference



MP TET 2024 Exam Pattern

The exam consists of two papers:

Paper 1: For primary teacher eligibility (Class 1st to 5th).

Paper 2: For upper primary teacher eligibility (Class 6th to 8th).

MP TET 2024 Validity

The eligibility for MP TET 2024 is valid for a lifetime. Candidates who qualified for the 2020 edition of the MP TET do not need to appear for the exam again.

Multi-level biometric verification is mandatory upon entry and during the examination. Candidates with locked Aadhaar numbers should ensure their Aadhaar is unlocked before the exam date. Entry is allowed only up to the reporting time; latecomers will not be admitted to the examination center.