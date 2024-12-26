Advertisement

Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test (TS TET) 2 Admit Card To Be Released Shortly, Check Details

TS TET Hall Ticket 2024: The exam will be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode over 10 days across 20 sessions, with two sessions held daily: Session 1 from 9am to 11,30am and Session 2 from 2pm to 4.30pm.

TS TET Hall Ticket 2024: The examination will be conducted between January 2 and January 20, 2025.

TS TET Hall Ticket 2024: The School Education Department, Telangana, is set to release the admit cards for the state teacher eligibility test (TS TET). Candidates can download them from the official website, tgtet2024.aptonline.in, once available. The TS TET examination is scheduled to be conducted between January 2 and January 20, 2025. It will be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode over 10 days across 20 sessions, with two sessions held daily: Session 1 from 9am to 11.30am and Session 2 from 2pm to 4.30pm.

TG-TET-2024-2 will consist of two papers-Paper-1 and Paper-2. Candidates aspiring to become teachers for the primary level (Classes 1 to 5) will have to appear for Paper 1, while those intending to teach Classes 6 to 8 must take Paper 2. Candidates who aim to teach Classes 1 to 8 are required to appear for both Paper 1 and Paper 2.

TS TET Hall Ticket 2024 Live: Steps To Download Admit Card

  • Visit the TS TET official website, tgtet2024.aptonline.in.
  • Click on the "Hall Ticket 2024" link available on the homepage.
  • Log in with the required credentials.
  • Submit the details. Your admit card will appear on your computer screen.
  • Verify the admit card details and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the admit card for future reference.
     
