Himachal Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test 2025 Admit Card Released, Download Here

Himachal HPBOSE TET 2025 Admit Card: The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) has released the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2025 admit card for November. Candidates who applied for the test can check and download the admit card on the official website of the board - hpbose.org. The Arts TGT is expected to have the largest number of candidates taking the exam, with a total of 12,026, compared to other fields.

The Punjabi and Urdu Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) is scheduled for November 2, 2025, from 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM and from 2:00 PM to 4:30 PM, with 88 and 11 candidates registered for the exam, respectively.

The TGT Arts and TGT Medical exams are set for November 5, 2025, from 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM and from 2:00 PM to 4:30 PM, with 12,026 and 4,747 candidates expected to participate, respectively.

HPBOSE TET Admit Card 2025: How To Download admit card?

Visit the official website hpbose.org.

On the homepage, click on "TET" link and enter your application number and date of birth.

Click on "Submit" and the admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save the admit card for future reference.

Download Link Here- "HPBOSE TET 2025 Admit Card".