Job Opportunities At Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited

Government Jobs: CPCL Recruitment 2018 For Trade Apprentice Post

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited (CPCL) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Trade Apprentice. A total of 142 posts are open for recruitment. CPCL will select candidates on the basis of their marks in the respective ITI trades, Diploma and Degree exams. 'In case more than one candidate scoring the same percentage of marks at the cut-off level, the marks scored by the candidates in their 10th standard shall be considered. In case the 10th standard marks are also found to be equal then the senior most candidates, based on the date of birth, shall be considered for selection,' clarifies the recruiting body regarding cases where two candidates score the same marks.

Vacancy Details

Fitter: 19

Welder: 7

Electrician: 9

Mechanic (Motor Vehicle): 10

Mechanic Machine Tool Maintenance: 8

Machinist: 5

Turner: 4

Mechanic Auto Electrical and Electronics: 2

Instrument Mechanic: 3

Mechanic Repair and Maintenance of Vehicle: 2

Draughtsman (Civil): 3

Draughtsman (Mechanical): 2

Computer Operator and Programming Assistant: 6

Laboratory Assistant (Chemical Plant): 5

Attendant Operator (Chemical Plant): 7

Advanced Attendant Operator (Process): 14

Accountant: 5

Back Office Assistant: 10

Executive (Marketing): 2

Executive (Human Resource): 6

Executive (Computer Science): 6

Executive (Finance & Accounts): 3

Security Guard: 4

Interested candidates can submit their application at the official website cpcl.co.in. Candidates must have valid email address and mobile number before applying online.

Applicants must be in the age group of 18-24 years. Matriculates with ITI in the respective trade are eligible to apply. For the posts Laboratory Assistant, Attendant Operator, Advanced Attendant Operator, Accountant and Back Office Assistant applicants must be a graduate. MBA candidates can apply for Executive (marketing and HR). MCA will be eligible for Executive (Computer Science). For Executive (Finance and Accounts) post candidates need to have CA/ ICWA/ MFC/ MBA (Finance and Accounts)/ postgraduate diploma in financial management.

Apprenticeship training will be for 12 months. For few posts it can be up to 18 and 15 months.

The last date to apply for the recruitment is August 12, 2018.

