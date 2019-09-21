DRDO Begins Recruitment Under Admin & Allied Cadre

Candidates can apply till October 15.

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has invited application from eligible candidates for recruitment to various posts-Stenographer, Administrative Assistant, Store Assistant, Security Assistant, Clerk, Assistant Halwai-cum-Cook, Vehicle operator, Fire Engine Driver, Fireman-under Admin and Allied cadre.

Apply Online

Candidates can apply till October 15.

DRDO will select the candidates on the basis of computer based test and trade/ skill/ physical fitness and capability test.

The computer based test will carry a total of 150 marks and candidates will be allowed 120 minutes to attempt the exam. The cut off marks for qualifying the exam is 40% for candidates belonging to general, OBC and EWS category and it is 35% for the candidates belonging to SC, ST category.

Candidates will be provisionally shortlisted based on Tier-I examination merit in a ratio of 1:12.

Candidates have to pay Rs 100 as the application fee. All women and SC/ ST/ PWD/ ESM candidates are exempted from payment of application fee.

Meanwhile, DRDO technician exam will be held from September 28 to September 30.

"Candidates must print (preferably in color) the admit card and carry it for appearing in examination. Valid original photo ID is mandatory with admit card to appear in the examination," reads the notice released by DRDO. For selection to the post, candidates will be selected on the basis of computer based test and trade test. Candidates who qualify the computer based test will be eligible to take the trade test. The medium of the test will Hindi and English.

DRDO will conduct the technician exam at 43 cities nationwide.

Click here for more Jobs News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.