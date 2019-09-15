DRDO Releases Admit Card For Technician Exam

DRDO will conduct the computer based test at 43 cities nationwide.

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has released the admit card for the Technician recruitment exam. Candidates who have registered for the exam can download the admit card from the official website of the DRDO at drdo.gov.in. The admit cards have been released by the Centre for Personnel Talent Management (CEPTAM).

The technician recruitment exam will be held from September 28 to September 30.

"Candidates must print (preferably in color) the admit card and carry it for appearing in examination. Valid original photo ID is mandatory with admit card to appear in the examination," the job notice reads.

Candidates must secure at least 40% in the computer based test to be selected for the trade test. The pass mark for SC/ ST candidates is 35%.

For selection to the post, candidates will be selected on the basis of computer based test and trade test. Candidates who qualify the computer based test will be eligible to take the trade test. The medium of the test will Hindi and English.

