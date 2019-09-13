DRDO To Announce Recruitment In Admin, Allied Cadre

DRDO will release the recruitment notice for admin and allied cadre posts soon.

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) will announce recruitment in admin and allied cadre. The recruitment details will be announced by the Centre for Personnel Talent Management (CEPTAM), which is entrusted with the Recruitment of Technical, Administrative & Allied category of non-gazetted personnel.

"CEPTAM-09/A&A Advt., for the various posts of Admin and Allied Cadre, will be published after publication of CEPTAM-09/STA-B Advt. & CEPTAM-09/TECH-A Advt. in Employment Newspaper," reads the latest update released by DRDO.

CEPTAM-09/STA-B is the recruitment for Senior Technical Assistant post which is currently in the final stage of selection, while the CEPTAM-09/TECH-A is the ongoing recruitment for technician posts.

Candidates awaiting the DRDO job notification should only refer the official website or the weekly editions of the Employment Newspaper.

Candidates should check the credibility of any notification they come across with details of DRDO jobs.

"It may be noted that DRDO does not ask any payment except application fee of Rs. 100/-, wherever applicable (required along with the online application submission) or any financial information/ bank account details/ credit/ debit card number etc. in any form or manner whether refundable or non-refundable from any person for offering any jobs," reads a notice released by DRDO.

