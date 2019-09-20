DRDO Application For Allied, Admin Cadre Recruitment Begins Tomorrow

DRDO will begin online application process for Allied, Admin cadre tomorrow

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) will begin the online application process for DRDO Entry Test for 10+2 pass candidates in administrative and allied cadre. DRDO had announced 224 vacancies. The online application begins tomorrow and will conclude on October 15, 2019. DRDO will select candidates on the basis of computer based test and trade/ skill/ physical fitness and capability test.

While DRDO had announced the recruitment, interested applicants were still waiting for the recruitment notice which is now available on the official website. Candidates can refer to the official advertisement now for details on the post, eligibility requirement, and application process.

An applicant should not be younger than 18 years and older than 27 years to be considered for this recruitment.

The application link will be available from tomorrow at 10:00 am and will close on October 15 at 5:00 pm.

The selection process will be held in two tiers. Tier I will be a computer-based test and Tier II will be Trade/Skill/Physical Fitness and Capability Test. The CBT will be of 2 hours duration and carry 150 marks. The examination pattern is different for different post codes and applicants should refer to the recruitment notice for the same.

DRDO will announce the date for CBT on its official website later. The admit card for Tier I exam will be released two week prior to the date of the exam.

