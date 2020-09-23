Bihar Constable Exam Admit Card Released, Download At CSBC Website

CSBC Bihar will conduct the Constable exam on October 14. Admit cards have been released.

The Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has released the admit cards for the Driver Constable exam which is scheduled on October 14. CSBC had announced this recruitment in 2019 and had notified it through advt 05/2019. A total of 1,722 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment and candidates will be selected through a written exam followed by a physical efficiency test and driving ability test.

The exam will be held on a single day in one session from 10 am to 12 noon and candidates have to report by 9 am. The Board will release the list of exam centres on its website on October 5.

CSBC has asked candidates to take the admit card and a photo identity card to the exam centre. In case the admit card doesn't have a clear photograph, candidates have to carry two photographs to the exam centre as well.

Candidates who are unable to download the admit card from the website can visit CSBC office. CSBC will issue duplicate admit cards, to those candidates who are unable to download it, on October 9 and 10 from 10 am to 5 pm.

The Board has also asked candidates to maintain social distance at the exam centre and wear mask to the exam.

