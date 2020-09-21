CSBC Bihar To Release Admit Cards For Driver Constable Exam This Week

CSBC to release admit cards for Drive Constable exam on September 23.

The Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) will release the admit cards for the Driver Constable exam on September 23. The exam is scheduled on October 14. Through this exam, CSBC will select and recommend candidates for appointment to 1722 posts. The recruitment was announced in 2019, and candidates will be selected through a written exam followed by a physical efficiency test and driving ability test.

The Driver Constable exam will be held on a single day in one session. The exam will be held from 10 am to 12 noon and candidates have to report by 9 am.

On the exam day candidates have to take the admit card and a photo identity card to the exam centre. In case the admit card doesn't have a clear photograph, candidates have to carry two photographs to the exam centre as well.

CSBC will issue duplicate admit cards, to those candidates who are unable to download it, on October 9 and 10 from 10 am to 5 pm.

The Board will release the list of exam centres on its website on October 5.

The Board has also asked candidates to maintain social distance at the exam centre and wear mask to the exam.

In order to acquaint candidates with the exam pattern, CSBC has also released a specimen copy of the answer sheet which will be based on optical mark recognition (OMR). It has asked candidates to practice filling the OMR sheet so that they do not miss filling out relevant fields in the answer sheet on the exam day.

