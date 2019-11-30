Bihar Police Announces 1722 Driver Constable Vacancies

Bihar Police has announced 1722 Driver Constable vacancies

Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) has announced 1722 Driver Constable vacancies. The online application process for Driver Constable recruitment begins today and will conclude on December 30, 2019. Candidates will be selected through a written exam followed by a Physical Efficiency Test and Driving Ability Test. The date of the written test will be announced by the Board later.

Applicants must have passed intermediate or 10+2 from a recognize board of education. The applicant must also have Driving License for Light Motor Vehicle (LMV) or Heavy Motor Vehicle (HMV) issued at least a year before the date of the recruitment advertisement (November 29, 2019).

An applicant from a General category must not be younger than 20 years and older than 25 years. Candidates can check relaxation on upper age limit for reserved categories from the recruitment advertisement.

Candidates who fulfill the eligibility criteria can apply for the recruitment on the official CSBC website, 'csbc.bih.nic.in'. The application fee is Rs. 112 for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe candidates and Rs. 450 for all other candidates.

The OMR-based written test will be the first stage of selection. The examination will be of 2 hours duration. There will be 100 objective questions from General Knowledge topics and topics of current affairs.

Candidates must score minimum 30 per cent marks to qualify for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET). Based on the marks scored in the written exam, candidates equal to 5 times the available vacancies will be called for Physical Efficiency Test.