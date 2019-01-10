BPSC Announces 30th Judicial Services Main Exam Schedule; Application Begins Next Week

BPSc will begin Judicial Services Main exam application next week

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the exam schedule for the 30th Judicial Services Main (Written) Competitive Examination. The application for the Main examination will begin on January 14, 2019. The Judicial Services Main examination will begin on February 20 and end on February 28, 2018. Candidates who have qualified in the Judicial Services Preliminary exam only are eligible to sit for the Main examination.

BPSC had released the result for the Judicial Services Preliminary Examination on January 7, 2019. After the screening in the Preliminary examination, 1100 candidates were declared as qualified for the Main examination.

BPSC will begin the application fee payment process for the Main examination on January 14, 2019. Candidates will have time till January 23, 2019 to pay the application fee. After application fee payment, candidates will be able to complete the application process till January 28, 2019.

After completion of the application process online, candidates are required to send hard copy of their application forms with requisite documents to the commission office. The last date for the hard copy of the application forms to reach the commission office is February 5, 2019 till 5:00 pm.

Candidates can visit the Commission's official website for further details. The examination programme for the Main exam is also available on the official website and can be downloaded.

