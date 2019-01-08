BPSC Announces 30th Judicial Services Prelims Exam Result; Available On Official Website

BPSC Announces 30th Judicial Services Prelims Exam Result

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the result and final answer key for the 30th Bihar Judicial Services Preliminary Competitive Examination. The preliminary exam was conducted on November 27 and 28, 2018. A total of 17610 candidates appeared for the examination, out of which 1100 have qualified for the Main examination. The dates for 30th Bihar Judicial Services Main Examination will be notified later by the Commission.

BPSC Judicial Services Prelim Result 2018: How to check?

Step one: Go to official BPSC website: www.bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Step two: Click on the result link given on the home page.

Step three: A pdf will open. Download the pdf.

Step four: The pdf has the roll numbers of the candidates who have qualified for the Judicial Services Main examination. Check for your roll number in the pdf.

The download link for the final answer key is also available along with the result pdf.

The Commission had released the provisional answer key for Judicial Services Prelims Exam on November 30, 2018.

Among the 1100 candidates who have qualified in the Judicial Services Prelims exam, 980 candidates are from unreserved category, 9 candidates are from Scheduled Caste category, 1 candidate is from scheduled tribe category, 25 are from very backward classes and 78 are from backward class category.

