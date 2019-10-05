Admit Cards For 65th Bihar Civil Services Prelims Today

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will conduct the exam at 718 exam centres.

Admit cards for the 65th Bihar Civil Services preliminary exam will be released today. The exam otherwise referred to as the Bihar Combined Competitive Exam will be held on October 15. Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will conduct the exam at 718 exam centres under 35 district headquarters. Candidates who have registered for the exam can download the admit card from the official website of the Commission at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Admit Card Link (Direct link will be provided after the admit cards are out)

The option to download the admit card will be available till October 13.

The Commission will recommend candidates for appointment against 434 vacancies available in various services and posts in the state government.

The exam will be of two hours duration and will have 150 questions covering topics such as General Science, Current events of National and International importance, Special features of history of India and Bihar, General Geography, Main geographical features of Bihar and its important rivers, Polity and Economy of Bihar, Main changes in the economy of Bihar after independence, National freedom struggle and Bihar's contribution to it, and questions to test General Mental Ability.

Click here for more Jobs News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.