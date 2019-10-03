65th Bihar Civil Services Prelims On October 15. Admit Cards This Week

BPSC 65th combined competitive exam admit card to be released on October 5

The 65th Bihar Civil Services exam will be held on October 15. Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will conduct the exam at 718 exam centres under 35 district headquarters. Reportedly, more than 4 lakh candidates are expected to take the exam this year.

Admit card will be released on October 5. Candidates who have registered for the exam can download the admit card from the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in and onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in. The Commission would allow candidates to download the admit card till October 13.

Through this exam BPSC will recommend candidates to fill up 434 vacancies available with various state government departments.

The exam will be objective in nature and will comprise questions from General Studies topic. The exam will be of two hours duration and will have 150 questions covering topics such as General Science, Current events of National and International importance, Special features of history of India and Bihar, General Geography, Main geographical features of Bihar and its important rivers, Polity and Economy of Bihar, Main changes in the economy of Bihar after independence, National freedom struggle and Bihar's contribution to it, and questions to test General Mental Ability.

Meanwhile, the Commission has recently concluded the registration process for Assistant Engineer recruitment. However candidates who have already filled and submitted their applications can deposit the exam fee till October 4, if they haven't done so already.

