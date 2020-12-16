Bihar Combined Competitive Exam Admit Card Soon

BPSC will release the admit card for 66th Combined Competitive exam soon.

The admit cards for the 66th Bihar Combined Competitive Exam can be expected soon. The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will release the admit cards on its official website. Candidates can download the admit card using their registration number and date of birth.

Official Website

The Commission has asked those candidates whose application forms have been rejected due to not matching age limit criteria, to place their requests by December 16 (5 pm). A total of 782 candidates' applications have been rejected. The list of these candidates is available on the official website.

This is the preliminary test for selection to 562 posts in various departments and organisations under the Bihar State government. Candidates who qualify in this test will appear for the main exam.

The preliminary exam will only have a General Studies paper. All the questions will be objective in nature with multiple-choice answers. The preliminary exam will be of 150 marks.

The BPSC will conduct the exam in 888 centres in the state.

Meanwhile, the exam for selection of Project Managers has been rescheduled. This exam was earlier scheduled to be held in February, but has been rescheduled on April 5, 2021. The Project Managers will be appointed in District Industry Centres under the Department of Industries. The BPSC has announced 69 vacancies for this post.

Click here for more Jobs News