Bihar Project Manager Exam Rescheduled

BPSC will conduct the Project Manager exam in April, 2021.

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has notified that the preliminary exam for Project Manager post will be held on April 5, 2021. This exam was earlier scheduled to be held on February 7, 2021. The Project Managers will be appointed in District Industry Centres under the Department of Industries. The BPSC has announced 69 vacancies for this post.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of written exam and interview.

The preliminary exam will comprise questions related to economics, current affairs and related subjects. The exam will carry a total of 150 marks. The exam will be of 2 hours and 15 minutes duration.

Candidates who qualify the preliminary will sit for the main exam. The main exam will comprise a written exam and an interview. The written exam will carry a total of 600 marks. Candidates who qualify the written exam will be shortlisted for interview.

The recruitment was notified in February, 2020.

The 66th Bihar Combined Competitive Exam will be held on December 27. This is the preliminary test for selection to posts in various departments and organisations under the Bihar State government. Candidates who qualify this test will be eligible to appear for the main exam. The exam will be conducted by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC), and the Commission has said that the admit cards will be released soon.

