Bihar Combined Competitive Exam On December 27, Admit Cards Soon

BPSC exam will be held on December 27. Admit cards soon.

The 66th Bihar Combined Competitive Exam will be held on December 27. This is the preliminary test for selection to posts in various departments and organisations under the Bihar State government. Candidates who qualify this test will be eligible to appear for the main exam.

The exam will be conducted by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC), and the Commission has said that the admit cards will be released soon.

The exam will be held in 888 exam centres in the state, the BPSC has said.

BPSC will conduct the exam in a single shift from 12 noon to 2 pm.

A total of 562 vacancies will be filled through this exam.

The preliminary exam will only have a General Studies paper. All the questions will be objective in nature with multiple-choice answers. The preliminary exam will be of 150 marks.

This exam was earlier scheduled in June, however the Commission didn't notify the exam maybe due to COVID-19 pandemic. Many recruitment and entrance exams, nationwide, were postponed during March-August.

In a notification, the Commission has asked those candidates whose application forms have been rejected due to not matching age limit criteria, to place their requests.

Admit cards of the BPSC exam will be available on the official website of BPSC, bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Click here for more Jobs News