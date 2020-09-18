66th Bihar Combined Competitive Preliminary Examination In December

BPSC 66th preliminary competitive exam in December.

66th Bihar Combined Competitive examination has been scheduled to be held on December 27. The exam will be conducted by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC). A total of 562 vacancies will be filled through this exam in various departments and organisations under the Bihar state government. The minimum educational qualification for this exam is graduation. Age limit for the exam varies for different categories; candidates can check it from the job notification.

Job Notification

Application forms for the exam will be available from September 28. Candidates can apply latest by October 20.

This is the preliminary test of the 66th Bihar Combined Competitive exam. Candidates who qualify this test will be eligible to appear for the main exam. This exam was earlier scheduled in June, however the Commission didn't notify the exam maybe due to COVID-19 pandemic. Many recruitment and entrance exams, nationwide, were postponed during March-August.

The preliminary exam will only have a General Studies paper. All the questions will be objective in nature with multiple-choice answers. The preliminary exam will be of 150 marks.

BPSC Exam Details

Opening date of registration: September 28

Closing date of registration: October 20

Application fee: Rs 600 (Rs 150 for candidates belonging to SC, ST, PwBD categories). Candidates of Bihar have to pay Rs 150 as application fee.

Mode of registration: Online at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Date of exam: December 27

The 65th Bihar Combined Competitive preliminary exam was held in October. It was re-conducted for candidates with multiple disabilities on February 17. The exam results have been announced and the main exam is scheduled in October.

