Andhra Pradesh Government To Fill Up Nearly 19,000 Vacant Posts

AP Government Recruitment Drive To Fill Up Nearly 19000 Vacant Posts

The Andhra Pradesh government has decided to recruit nearly 19,000 personnel to fill up existing vacant posts in various departments and the state secretariat, according to an official order. "Based on the proposals received from all the heads of departments and the secretariat departments, the government after careful examination, hereby accord permission for direct recruitment to fill in a total 18,450 vacancies in different categories," the Andhra Pradesh government said in the order.

The state government will fill up 182 posts in Group-I category, 337 posts in Group-II, 1,670 posts in Group-III, 3,000 posts in Police Executive, 1,604 posts in medical and 1,657 other posts, it said.

That apart, about 9,275 teaching posts and 725 lecturer posts in various categories will be recruited directly from the respective recruiting agencies, it said.

All the heads of departments and the secretariat administrative departments have been asked to take necessary action in this regard, the order added.