Pawan Kalyan Is Now "Tiger Of Martial Arts" After Induction Into 'Kenjutsu'

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has earned for himself a unique honour in the field of Japanese martial arts. The actor-politician has reportedly been formally inducted into the ancient art of Kenjutsu, the traditional discipline of Japanese swordsmanship.

Kalyan has been awarded the prestigious Fifth Dan (5th Dan) by the Sogo Budo Kanri Kai, one of the most respected authorities in traditional Japanese Budo. The award is said to be a rare global honour.

This honour is said to be the culmination of over three decades of rigorous training and deep research into Samurai traditions, a journey that began during his early years in Chennai with Karate and evolved into a profound study of martial philosophy.

A newly released video traces his journey of taking up and mastering martial arts from the age of 20, saying that it taught him discipline, agility, sharpness, speed and dexterity, helping him transition into becoming Pawan Kalyan.

Come, witness the most memorable part of Shri Pawan Kalyan's Martial Arts Journey.#PKMartialArtsJourney pic.twitter.com/Z3D27hD2Uh — Pawan Kalyan Creative Works (@PKCWoffl) January 11, 2026

Beyond the technical rank, the Golden Dragons organisation has felicitated him with the distinguished title "Tiger of Martial Arts", recognising his sustained commitment to the discipline.

Incidentally, he became the first Telugu-speaking individual to be inducted into the Takeda Shingen Clan under the lineage of Soke Muramatsu Sensei, an honour seldom extended beyond Japanese practitioners.

His mastery was said to have been refined under the mentorship of the renowned Budo authority, Hanshi Professor Dr Siddiq Mahmoodi, under whom he achieved high-level proficiency in Kendo, a modern form of Japanese martial art.

Through iconic films such as Thammudu, Khushi, and the upcoming OG, Kalyan has integrated authentic martial arts into mainstream culture, inspiring generations to appreciate the technical depth of these ancient arts.