Racist Graffiti Seen Outside Gurdwara In US, Probe On

A racist graffiti was seen painted on a gurdwara in California on Monday, drawing condemnation from several members of the Indian-American community.

Police officials have record the statement of the Granthi (priest) of Guru Maneyo Granth Gurdwara Sahib in Orangevale, California.

On Monday morning, people saw the words "White Power" and a swastika graffitied onto the sign out front.

"I strongly condemn the racist graffiti spray painted at a Sikh house of worship in Orangevale," Indian-American Congressman Dr Ami Bera said. He said that the California's 7th congressional district is a community of diversity and inclusion, and the Sikh community is an integral part of it.

Dimple Kaur Bhullar from the Guru Maneyo Granth Gurdwara Sahib Sangat said, "We began services as of mid-December 2019, the weekend of January 10-12. There was no negativity before this".

In a statement, Sikh American Legal Defence and Education Fund, the oldest Sikh American civil rights and advocacy organisation, condemned the incident.

In an interview to local Sacramento Bee, Harbans Singh Sraon described the actions as "ignorant" and committed by someone who doesn't know or care to learn anything about who they are. "If they knew what Sikhism is, they wouldn't do it."