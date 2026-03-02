US Man Arrested For Secretly Spraying Insect Repellent On Roommates' Food

A couple in Santa Clarita, California, found that their roommate was spraying bug spray on their food and kitchen appliances, the New York Post reported. The couple, David and Billy Sonhopper, had been experiencing mysterious health issues and frequent hospital visits before uncovering the shocking truth. The couple's landlord had installed security cameras in their shared kitchen, which captured footage of the roommate, Timothy Bradbury, wearing a gas mask and spraying Raid bug spray on fruits, vegetables, produce, the coffee pot, and pantry items. "We all have our own section of the house, and then we share the kitchen," Billy said as quoted in the report.

According to the report, David was diagnosed with liver damage, and medical professionals suspected poisoning based on his blood work. Not just poisoning, the couple had also been experiencing strange occurrences, including damaged clothes and missing items. The extent of Bradbury's actions was only revealed when they reviewed the security footage.

"We were feeling funny and went to the hospital. I have liver damage, and she's had health issues on top of the ones she already has," David told KTLA. "We weren't really sure what it [was] we got blood tests done and everything."

The video evidence revealed the disturbing extent of Bradbury's actions, with the couple stating that the 42-year-old sprayed "everything".

Bradbury was arrested on February 24 after a two-hour standoff with deputies. He faces charges of willful poisoning of food, drink, medicine, or water with intent to cause injury. Authorities are investigating the incident, and the couple is seeking support as they recover from this traumatic experience.