25-Year-Old Woman From Kerala Among 49 Dead In New Zealand Terror Attack

A 25-year-old woman from Kerala was among the 49 people killed in the terror attack on two mosques in New Zealand's Christchurch yesterday, the Kerala Police said.

Ancy Ali was doing her post-graduation in Christchurch. She lived with her husband Abdul Nassar near the mosques that were attacked.

The couple hailed from Kerala's Kodungalloor, police said.

"They migrated to New Zealand last year. While she was a student, her husband was working there. We received the news that a woman from here was injured in the shooting. We have now received the news that she died," said a cop.

"Deeply shocked to learn that a Keralite is among the victims of Christchurch (New Zealand) terror attack. We are following up with the embassy through Norka Roots. Our thoughts are with the affected family," Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said.

Farhaj Ahsan, one of the Indian-origin people shot in the New Zealand mosque massacre, has also died, his family in Hyderabad confirmed. He was reportedly among the nine Indians missing after the attack which is believed to be one of the deadliest in New Zealand.

Australian born Brenton Tarrant, 28, the gunman behind the attack has been described as a terrorist by New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Arden. His two targets were Al Noor mosque where 41 people were killed, and a smaller mosque in Linwood where seven more died. One person died of injuries in the hospital. The gunman also published a racist manifesto on Twitter before the attack which he later livestreamed.

