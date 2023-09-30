Indian, US Armies Carry Out Joint Tactical Exercise In Alaska

Indian army contingents participating in the exercise arrived in Alaska recently.

The Indian and US Armies carried out a joint tactical exercise in Alaska as part of the ongoing Exercise Yudh Abhyas. The two armies on Friday carried out field training drills in Alaska, according to Indian Army officials.

"#IndianArmy contingents participating in the Joint Military Exercise #YudhAbhyas with #USArmy and 'ADMM plus EWG' with #ASEAN Nations departed from #NewDelhi," Additional Directorate General of Public Information of the Indian Army wrote on 'X' formerly Twitter on Monday.

"Before departure, Director General #Infantry interacted with the contingents and encouraged the contingents to display the highest standards of training & imbibe the best practices of the participating nations," the tweet stated.

The exercise will entail exchanging the best practices, enhancing interoperability and strengthening the bond between the two Armies.

"Indian Army contingent will be participating in 19th Edition of joint military Exercise Yudh Abhyas at Fort Wainwright, Alaska, USA. The Exercise will entail exchanging best practices and enhancing interoperability to mutually learn from each other & strengthen the bond between the two Armies," the official handle of the Indian Army posted on X (formerly Twitter).

The joint exercise will take place from September 25 to October 8 at Fort Wainwright, Alaska, US.

The Indian Army contingent comprising 350 personnel will participate in this edition of the exercise. The lead battalion from the Indian side is affiliated to the MARATHA Light Infantry Regiment.

1-24 Infantry Battalion of 1st Brigade Combat Team will participate from the US side. Both sides will practice a series of tactical drills to enhance interoperability in conducting UN peacekeeping operations. Personnel from both sides will also hold detailed discussions to share their experiences and best practices.

The theme of the Exercise is 'Employment of an Integrated Battle Group in Mountain/ Extreme Climatic Conditions' under Chapter VII of the United Nations mandate.

According to a release by the Defence Ministry, the Field Training Exercise includes validation of Integrated Battle Groups against hostile forces at the Brigade level, Integrated Surveillance Grid at the Brigade/ Battalion level, employment of Heliborne/ Airborne elements and Force Multipliers, validation of logistics and casualty management during operations, evacuation and combat medical aid and other aspects as applicable to High Altitude Areas and Extreme Climatic Conditions.

"EX YUDH ABHYAS-23" will facilitate both Armies to mutually learn from each other and further strengthen the bonds between the two armies said the release.

