No UP Government Jobs For Those Seeking 'Violent Regime Change', Samajwadi Slams Order

The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to shut the doors of government jobs for those who call for a "violent regime change." Amid ongoing controversy over the calls for a "regime change" during the recent protest, the Yogi Adityanath government has tightened rules for character verification of candidates selected for direct recruitment to government jobs drawing strong criticism from the Opposition Samajwadi Party and the Congress.

The government order has made it clear that individuals found involved in violent activities aimed at "regime change" could be barred from public employment.

However, the government has clarified that no candidate can be declared ineligible solely on the basis of their political ideology. The mere registration of an FIR or the pendency of an investigation will also not automatically disqualify an applicant.

The new guidelines were issued by M Devaraj, Principal Secretary, Appointment and Personnel Department, in compliance with directions from the Allahabad High Court.

The policy will apply to candidates selected through direct recruitment in various state government departments, corporations, councils and local bodies.

Violent Activities Aimed At Regime Change

The government order states that individuals who are members of organisations whose stated objective is to change the existing order through violent means will be considered ineligible for appointment under the government.

It further states that participation in such activities within three years preceding the date of verification, after the individual has attained the age of 21, may be treated as evidence that the person remains actively involved in such activities.

However, this presumption may be reconsidered if there is concrete evidence of a positive change in the individual's conduct during the intervening period.

The order reiterates that political ideology, by itself, cannot be a ground for denying government employment.

"British Era Mindset"

The Oppsitino Samajwadi Party slammed the Yogi government order calling it reminiscent of British Raj.

"Such orders were issued during the British colonial era, when the British ruled India. In independent India, however, the right to protest is a constitutional guarantee. A change in regime occurs through legal, established processes-it happens after every election, and anyone is free to participate. The current government operates with an intimidatory mindset, which is why we are seeing decrees reminiscent of the British colonial period," SP spokesperson Udayveer said.

Congress leader Rashid Alvi called the order excessive saying that the Yogi Adityanath government is behaving like a judge. "Is it for the government to decide on such things. Are there no courts? This shows the government is scared of the GenZ protests," he said.

FIR Alone Will Not Disqualify Candidates

Under the revised policy, the registration of an FIR or a pending investigation will not automatically render a candidate ineligible for government employment.

Candidates who have been acquitted, cases resolved through compromise, and matters covered under juvenile justice law will also not attract automatic disqualification under the guidelines.

The government has also clarified that a pending character verification report need not necessarily delay the issuance of an appointment letter. Authorities may issue a provisional appointment letter after obtaining a self-declaration and the prescribed documents from the candidate.

However, if a candidate is found ineligible during verification or is found to have furnished false information, the appointment will be cancelled immediately, and legal action may follow.

Government Employees Exempt From Fresh Verification

Employees already working in government service will not be required to undergo character verification afresh under the new guidelines. The appointing authority may, however, seek relevant information from their previous departments.

The move is intended to clarify the verification process while ensuring that pending checks do not automatically prevent appointments.

Police Must Submit Reports Within 30 Days

District police and the Local Intelligence Unit (LIU) will be required to submit character verification reports to the appointing authority within 30 days of receiving the request. The Home Department will monitor delays in the submission of reports.

The guidelines also state that police and the LIU will not be required to visit a candidate's residence for verification, and the candidate's physical presence will not be mandatory. If a verification report is adverse, the district magistrate must give the candidate an opportunity to present their case, either online or in person, before forwarding a recommendation.