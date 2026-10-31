At Amit Shah's UP Meet, BJP Sets 325-350 Seats Target For 2027 Polls

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday kicked off a key meeting of the Uttar Pradesh BJP, where the party set a target of winning 325 to 350 seats in the 2027 Assembly elections, calling on the workers to prepare for a third consecutive term in office.

Shah was the chief guest at the state working committee meeting held months before Uttar Pradesh goes to the polls early next year. It was also the first meeting of the panel since Union minister Pankaj Chaudhary took over as the state BJP president.

Harishchandra Srivastava, a member of the working committee, told PTI that the meeting was held under the chairmanship of Chaudhary, the Union Minister of State for Finance.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak and several prominent leaders were present at the meeting held at the Dr Ram Manohar Lohia National Law University.

Chaudhary lit a ceremonial lamp and paid floral tribute to portraits of Syama Prasad Mookerjee and Deendayal Upadhyaya as slogans of 'Vande Mataram' and 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' rang through the auditorium.

The other key leaders present at the meeting included BJP's state in-charge Vinod Tawde, national general secretary Smriti Irani and Gorakhpur MP Ravi Kishan.

BJP MLC Govind Narayan Shukla conducting the proceedings of the meeting.

Shah arrived in Lucknow on Friday amid a slight drizzle, with Adityanath and Chaudhary welcoming him at the airport.

According to a BJP statement issued on Friday evening, Maurya presented a political resolution at the meeting, calling for the BJP to repeat its 2017 victory in the 2027 Uttar Pradesh elections.

He urged the party workers to aim for 325 to 350 seats, setting aside personal ambitions and differences.

"Forget everything else and ensure that the lotus blooms in every Assembly constituency. Whoever gets the ticket, the lotus must win," Maurya said, emphasising that the party's victory should take precedence over individual aspirations.

He also called for coordination among MPs, MLAs, public representatives and organisational functionaries, particularly at the booth level.

Pathak, who supported the resolution, said Uttar Pradesh had undergone a major transformation since 2017 under Prime Minister Modi and Chief Minister Adityanath.

He expressed confidence that the party would win 337 seats in the 2027 elections and form the government for a third consecutive term.

Pathak cited improvements in law and order, infrastructure, industrial investment and healthcare, saying, "Earlier, there was talk of one district, one mafia; today, the resolve of one district, one medical college is being realised."

He also referred to the expansion of medical colleges, expressways and industrial projects, including Samsung's mobile manufacturing unit in Noida.

Maurya attacked the Samajwadi Party, describing it as a "family-oriented party" and alleging that its politics was centred on family interests, while the BJP followed the principle of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas".

He also cited welfare schemes, including the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, free ration and Ayushman Bharat, as achievements that party workers should highlight during their public outreach.

BJP MLA Anupama Jaiswal and Union minister Kamlesh Paswan also supported the resolution, with Paswan stressing the importance of strengthening the organisation at the booth level.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)