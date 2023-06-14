Yogi Adityanath Becomes 1st Chief Minister To Reach 25 Million Twitter Followers

He also has a large number of followers on Koo app. (File)

Setting new records of popularity on social media platforms, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's official Twitter handle @myogiadityanath has crossed the 25 million followers mark on the microblogging site Twitter, said a statement by the Chief Minister's Office on Wednesday.

It is noteworthy that the chief minister's popularity transcends borders. Several leaders and celebrities are yet to reach this mark in terms of followers on social media, the statement added.

He is also the first chief minister to cross this number on Twitter. He has achieved this figure in a span of eight years. He started his official handle on Twitter in September 2015.

After assuming power in Uttar Pradesh in 2017, his popularity has seen a qualitative increase with the way he showed extensive reforms in law and order along with development and good governance in the state.

With 25M followers on Twitter, he joins veteran leaders like PM Modi and Amit Shah in a club who have already crossed that mark on the microblogging site. It is notable that he keeps on communicating with people offline as well as online.

The Chief Minister is active on all social media platforms. He also has a large number of followers on Koo app. He is counted as the most active chief minister and politician on social media.

