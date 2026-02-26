Advertisement
Read Time: 1 min
Share
Watch: Yogi Adityanath Experiences Japan's 500 km/hr Advanced Train
The Superconducting Maglev (SCMaglev) is one of the world's fastest train systems

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday shared his experience of travelling aboard Japan's advanced SCMAGLEV (Superconducting Maglev) high-speed train, saying the future of mobility “feels closer than ever”.

The Chief Minister said he travelled at a speed of 501 km/h while experiencing the next-generation train system in Yamanashi, Japan in a post on social media platform X (Formerly Twitter).

“Experienced Japan's advanced SCMAGLEV train in Yamanashi, a next-generation high-speed system that reaches speeds of up to 500 km/h and represents the future of clean, efficient and precision mobility,” he wrote.

Calling the ride “smooth and remarkably stable even at extraordinary speed”, Yogi Adityanath said the experience reflected Japan's commitment to innovation and long-term infrastructure excellence.

“When technology moves at this speed, the future feels closer than ever,” he added.

The Superconducting Maglev (SCMaglev) is one of the world's fastest train systems and is being developed as part of Japan's ambitious high-speed rail expansion plans.

