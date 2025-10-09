Haryana Top Cop Named In Officer's Suicide Note May Be Sent On Leave: Sources

The Haryana top cop, Shatrujeet Singh Kapur, and head of Rohtak police, Narendra Bijarnia, are likely to be sent on leave, top sources have told NDTV, days after IPS officer Y Puran Kumar died by suicide.

The late officer's eight-page suicide note accused 10 senior and retired police officers, including the two named above, of "blatant caste-based discrimination, targeted mental harassment, public humiliation and atrocities".

Director General of Police (DGP) Shatrujeet Singh Kapur is likely to be replaced by senior officer OP Singh, sources said.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, say sources, met Shatrujeet Singh Kapur earlier today.

The Haryana Civil Services (HCS) Association has written to the Haryana government, urging that the "matter be handled with utmost seriousness, sensitivity, and fairness".

It should be ensured that an FIR is registered without delay and a fair, transparent, and timely investigation is conducted in accordance with the new criminal laws, the Association said.

"In the interest of justice, the association also suggests that it is absolutely necessary to temporarily remove the accused officers from their posts to reduce the possibility of undue influence on junior investigating officers," the Association said.

Amneet P Kumar, wife of the late officer and an Indian Administrative Service officer, filed a police complaint naming Shatrujeet Singh Kapur and Narendra Bijarnia for abetment to suicide. She said the officers should also be charged under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Amneet, the commissioner and secretary of the Haryana government's Department of Foreign Cooperation, was in Japan as part of a delegation led by Chief Minister Nayab Saini when her husband, Y Puran Kumar, died by suicide at their Sector 11 Chandigarh residence by shooting himself.

The late officer's wife said both officers should be arrested immediately as they are powerful and hold influential posts and will "make all efforts to manage the situation in their favour, hampering investigation, including tampering with the evidence and influencing witnesses".

"I am not only pleading for my family, but for the value of every honest officer's life and dignity. This is not a case of ordinary suicide but a direct result of systematic persecution of my husband - an officer from SC community by powerful and high-ranking officers who have used their positions to mentally torture him, ultimately driving him to such an extent that he was left with no other option but to take his life," she said in her complaint.

The eight-page suicide note is a "document of broken spirit," the late officer's wife said, adding that the note "lays bare the names of numerous officers whose relentless actions pushed him to the edge."

The IPS officer said the top officers mentioned in the note "are responsible for compelling, abetting and forcing me to take this extreme step due to their actions".

He wrote that he made various representations to the authorities, and all he expected was "equity of treatment".

"Instead of addressing the same, all the representations and complaints in this regard were ignored and are being used vindictively and in a revengeful manner against me in a malafide manner," the note read.

On September 29, Kumar, a 2001-batch officer, was transferred to the Police Training College in Sunaria in Rohtak. Previously, he was posted as the Inspector General (Rohtak Range).