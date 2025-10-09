Top Cop's "Final Decision" Suicide Note, IAS Wife Says "Broken Spirit"

Haryana's Inspector General of Police and IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, who shot himself dead at his Chandigarh home on Tuesday, left an eight-page suicide note, accusing 10 senior and retired police officers of "blatant caste-based discrimination, targeted mental harassment, public humiliation and atrocities".

These officers include Haryana's top cop, Director General of Police Shatrujeet Singh Kapur, and Rohtak police chief Narendra Bijarnia. Kumar's wife, IAS officer Amneet P Kumar, has filed a police complaint against these senior cops, accusing them of abetment to suicide.

"This is not a case of ordinary suicide but a direct result of systematic persecution of my husband – an officer from SC community by powerful and high-ranking officers who have used their positions to mentally torture him, ultimately driving him to such an extent that he was left with no other option but to take his life," she said in her complaint.

Around 1.30 pm on Tuesday, IPS officer Kumar's daughter found him dead in the basement of their Chandigarh home. The 2001-batch officer apparently used his service revolver to die by suicide in the basement. Later, an eight-page note was found that contained damning allegations against some top police and administrative officers.

Amneet, who is now posted as commissioner and secretary of the Haryana government's Department of Foreign Cooperation, was in Japan as part of a delegation led by Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Saini the incident took place.

"Could Not Visit Father For Last Time"

The note says that the "caste-based discrimination, public humiliation, and targeted mental harassment and atrocities" against him started when he visited a temple in an Ambala police station in 2020.

"The caste-based discrimination, mental harassment, public humiliation and atrocities started by Sh Manoj Yadava, the then DGP Haryana, continues against me till date by other officers of Haryana cadre. Sh Rajeev Arora, IAS (retd) the then ACS Home did not even sanction me earned leave on time due to which I could not even visit my father for the last time before his death, this causes me continued immense pain and mental harassment and is an irreparable loss till date. This was also intimated to all concerned in writing, including to the then Chief Secretary of Haryana, but no action was taken," Kumar said in the note.

Charges Against Haryana Top Cop

Kumar's note said the alleged caste-based discrimination, public humiliation and targeted mental harassment against him were continued by Haryana DGP Shatrujeet Kapur and IPS officers Amitabh Dhillon and Sanjay Kumar. He said this harassment was related to the allotment of an official vehicle and accommodation to him.

Kumar also alleged that "mischievous anonymous and pseudo anonymous complaints" were generated against him. "This is the extent of targeted vindictive and revengeful mental harassment, humiliation and atrocities being committed against Scheduled Caste officers like me... thereby compelling me to take this extreme decision today," he wrote.

The IPS officer wrote that he had been informed that DGP Kapur had ordered the withdrawal of a police officer temporarily attached with me. He said a police officer had also warned him "to be careful and cautious" as DGP Kapur and other IPS officers "are totally geared up to harm me and my family".

"Final Decision To End It All"

The IPS officer said the top officers mentioned in the note "are responsible for compelling, abetting and forcing me to take this extreme step due to their actions".

"Even during the interim period I thought over carefully and was convinced that I cannot bear this continued and concerted conspiracy of concerned to continue with caste-based discrimination, public humiliation, targeted mental harassment and atrocities any longer and hence this final decision to end it all," he wrote.

He wrote that he made various representations to the authorities, and all he expected was "equity of treatment". "Instead of addressing the same, all the representations and complaints in this regard were ignored and are being used vindictively and in a revengeful manner against me in a malafide manner," Kumar wrote.

In her complaint, Kumar's wife, Amneet P Kumar, has said his suicide note is a "document of broken spirit". "Justice should not merely be done, but seen to be done - even for families like ours, shattered by the cruelty of the powerful. My children deserve answers. My husband's decades of public service deserve dignity, not silence."