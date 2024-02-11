'Worst That Could Happen In Civilised Society': Governor On Violent Bengal Protests

"No one will be allowed to take the law in their hands", says CV Ananda Bose. (File)

West Bengal Governor on Saturday said that the present situation in Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district is the "worst that could happen in a civilised society" and called upon the state government to take effective action, seeking a report from it.

His assertion came hours after the BJP demanded his intervention in the violent protests that rocked Sandeshkhali, where prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC were clamped after local women brought out processions demanding the arrest of missing TMC leader Sheikh Shajahan and his aides.

"The Sandeshkhali incident shows the worst that could happen in a civilised society. Women are harassed and assaulted there. The established government has to act firmly and effectively," CV Ananda Bose said in a video message released by the Raj Bhavan on Saturday night.

"No one will be allowed to take the law in their hands. The government has a responsibility to put an end to this. I understand that prohibitory orders have been issued there, the police are there, and the assembly is in session when in such a situation a goon or his group can take the law into their hands, then it means it's a warning to the civil society," he said.

"Let me get the report from the government. Action will be taken," he said.

The protesting women alleged that Sheikh Shajahan and his "gang" captured swathes of land by force, besides sexually harassing them. Sheikh Shajahan's supporters also took to the streets, further adding to the tension.

Sheikh Shajahan has been missing since last month after a team of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) that went to raid his house in an alleged ration scam was attacked by a mob.

Referring to the incident, he said, "We saw what happened there once. The ED officials were prevented, then they broke through and raided. Never ever think Bengal is a Banana Republic. Never think that goons will have their day." "We will all come together and see that an end is put to this nonsense that has been going on in Bengal society in some pockets," he said.

Suvendu Adhikari, BJP MLA and Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly alleged that human rights have been violated in Sandeshkhali.

A delegation of BJP MLAs led by Adhikari went to the Raj Bhavan here and submitted a memorandum, demanding the intervention of CV Ananda Bose to restore peace in Sandeshkhali.

