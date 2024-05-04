'Worried About My Brother's Mental State': YS Sharmila Jabs Jagan Reddy

YS Sharmila is contesting the election from Andhra Pradesh's Kadapa on a Congress ticket (File)

Andhra Pradesh Congress chief YS Sharmila Reddy today said she is worried about the mental state of her brother and Andhra Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Slamming Mr Reddy over the allegation that she joined the Congress at the direction of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) N Chandrababu Naidu, Ms Sharmila demanded to know why her brother sees Chandrababu Naidu in everything.

Speaking to the media, Ms Sharmila said she is sending a mirror as a gift to her brother Jagan.

"Whom do you find in the mirror? Is it yourself? Or Chandrababu?" she asked holding up the mirror.

On Jagan Reddy's allegation that Chandrababu Naidu is controlling her, YS Sharmila dared him to show proof for his charges.

"He is saying I joined Congress on Chandrababu Naidu's direction. Did I undertake 3,200 km padyatra on his direction? Did I walk for Samaikyandhra on his direction? Did I undertake the Odarpu yatra in Telangana on his direction? Did I run the Bye Bye Babu campaign on his order?" she said, referring to the campaigns she undertook while being in the Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSR Congress.

She also lashed out at her brother for accusing YS Suneetha Reddy of joining hands with Mr Naidu.

She asked how he could level the charges against Ms Suneetha, who is fighting for justice for her father and their uncle YS Vivekananda Reddy, who was murdered.

Recalling the time when Vivekananda Reddy was murdered, Jagan Reddy had accused the involvement of then Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and demanded a CBI probe. But after becoming the Chief Minister, he said there was no need for a CBI probe.

She asked Jagan Reddy to explain his U-turn to the people of the state and clarify why he fielded YS Avinash Reddy once again from the Kadapa Lok Sabha constituency as his party candidate despite the CBI naming him as an accused in the murder case.

YS Sharmila, who is contesting the election from Kadapa, reiterated her allegation that Jagan Reddy is behind adding the name of their father and Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy in the disproportionate assets cases filed by the CBI.

She claimed that it was Jagan Reddy who got a petition filed by Ponnavolu Sudhakar Reddy in the court to add their father's name and later rewarded him with the post of the Additional Advocate General.

She denied her brother's allegation that Congress got their father's name added to the case and alleged that it was he who added his name to save himself.

YS Sharmila also claimed that Sudhakar Reddy was appointed to the post six days after Jagan Readdy took oath as the Chief Minister.