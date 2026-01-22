"Mega Corruption, Poor Governance": Jagan Reddy Slams Andhra Government

Former Andhra Pradesh chief minister and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launched a strong attack on the Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu-led government, accusing it of "mega corruption" and poor governance.

Reddy alleged that the cost of building Amaravati is higher than that of building cities like Hyderabad and Bengaluru. He questioned why public money is being spent so heavily and claimed that valuable land was given to select real estate companies at very low prices.

He also accused the government of irregularities in power purchase deals and called them a major scam. According to Reddy, many development announcements made by the government exist only on paper and have not turned into real projects.

He also accused the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) government of "credit chori" in the land resurvey programme. He said the YSRCP government spent Rs 6,000 crore and deployed 40,000 staff to give farmers clear land titles using modern technology.

"After coming to power, Naidu changed only the colour of passbooks and claimed credit for the entire work," Reddy said, adding that the new passbooks have many mistakes, creating problems for farmers.

He also accused the TDP of spreading fear before elections through false messages and IVR calls to mislead farmers.

The YSRCP chief claimed corruption has increased under the present government. He pointed to gambling during Sankranti, liquor shops in villages, high sand prices, and commissions at all levels. He said Amaravati contracts are being given to a few favoured companies at high rates.

Reddy also hinted at a major political move, mentioning that he is ready to launch a "mega mass contact padyatra" across Andhra Pradesh. The proposed yatra will focus on meeting people directly, listening to their problems, and exposing what he called the failures of the Naidu government. He said rising public dissatisfaction has made such an outreach programme necessary.

He added that the final decision on the padyatra will be taken soon.