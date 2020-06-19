World Music Day 2020: Day To Make And Celebrate Music

2020 World Music Day: Music lovers organize concerts in parks and other public places

World Music Day this year is likely to be celebrated mostly indoors due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But that won't kill the spirit and joy of listening to music. Unlike last year, there may be lesser number of people with their guitars and violins in parks and at other open air venues.

Music is celebrated every year on June 21. World Music Day started in 1982 in France as 'Fete de la Musique', a music festival. The man behind it was the then French Minister of Culture Jack Lang. It was so popular that is spread worldwide and people in every country celebrate music in their own unique way.

Music lovers organize concerts in parks, bus stations, museums, cafes and other public places and it's a common sight on that day to see even people in a hurry stop by to listen to music. The day is also a great opportunity for young talents to showcase their music.

How music helps us:

Music is often used as a therapy for its soothing power. According to experts -

Music helps lower stress.

Is known to help people sleep better.

Therapists use music to treat people with mental health issues.

Music helps children, with learning disorder, concentrate on their work

Famous quotes on music:

"Music is like a dream...One that I cannot hear." ― Beethoven

"If I were not a physicist, I would probably be a musician. I often think in music. I live my daydreams in music. I see my life in terms of music." ― Albert Einstein

"I think music in itself is healing. It's an explosive expression of humanity. It's something we are all touched by. No matter what culture we're from, everyone loves music." ― Billy Joel

"One good thing about music, when it hits you, you feel no pain." ― Bob Marley