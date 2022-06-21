It's World Music Day And Kajol Is Hoping This Pic Will Do. Or Does She Actually Need To Sing?

Kajol posted this image. (courtesy: kajol)

Kajol's Instagram page is one fun place. The actress often shares hilarious videos and endearing throwback images, leaving fans always asking for more. Now, on the occasion of World Music Day, the Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge star has shared an image of her singing…well, almost. In the photo shared, Kajol is standing in front of a microphone in a recording studio, looking glamorous as always. Adding a witty caption, Kajol asked cheekily, “Are you happy seeing this picture or do I have to actually sing a song? World Music Day”. Fans of Kajol have flooded the comments section with heart emojis, with many asking her to sing a line or two.

See the post here:

Like Kajol, her husband, superstar Ajay Devgn too has shared a picture from the recording studio on the occasion of World Music Day. In the post, the actor revealed that he has surprised himself by creating music. In the caption, Ajay said, “From listening to making music... Never thought I possessed this skill…PS:- Thanks Autotune. World Music Day”

Both Kajol and Ajay Devgn are often seen commenting on each other's social media posts. Recently, Kajol shared an image in which she is sitting pretty on a storage box. In the caption, Kajol declared, “When you don't find a seat, you make any nearby object a seat!” She also added, “Follow me for more motivational quotes.”

Reacting to this Ajay Devgn said, “This quote deserves a seating ovation,” with a high-five emoji.

A week ago, Kajol also posed in a sleek white jumpsuit. In the caption, she quoted the title song from the Bollywood classic Don and said, “Main hoon Don, main hoon Don, main hoon, main hoon, main hoon Don.”

A few weeks ago, Kajol left the internet in splits when she shared a throwback image of herself wielding a rifle. In her caption, she said, “Me waking up and aiming for my alarm at 7am.”

On the work front, Kajol was last seen in Tribhanga. Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn last headlined the film Runway 34, in which he was seen with Rakul Preet Singh and Amitabh Bachchan.