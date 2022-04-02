Kajol Wishes Ajay Devgn On His Birthday Like This

Kajol's birthday wish for Ajay (Courtesy: kajol)

Kajol, who is known for her funny side, has wished her husband and actor Ajay Devgn in her own style. Ajay Devgn, who celebrates his birthday today, has turned 53. Kajol shared a throwback photo with Ajay from an award night and wrote, "Me:- Gudi Padwa neet bol gadhwa! Ajay:- Happy Birthday to bol de. @ajaydevgn #happynavratri #gudipadwa #happybirthday." Today, instead of wishing Ajay on his birthday, Kajol wished him Gudi Padwa. And the Singham actor had to remind him to wish him. Ajay and Kajol's throwback photo is magical, to say the least.

Check out Kajol's birthday wish for Ajay Devgn:

On February 24, Kajol and Ajay Devgn celebrated 23 years of married life. Kajol had shared a monochrome photo with Ajay and had written, "Running, walking, limping, kicking, screaming here we are 23 years later. Do we deserve a medal or a look of awe? Either way since we both know how u feel about award functions, I'm taking a bow now." Ajay Devgn had replied, "I got my award 23 years ago."

Last year, Ajay Devgn completed 30 years in the Indian film industry and Kajol had wished him. She had written, "Completing 30 years, 3 decades and god knows how many countless hours before that in cinema @ajaydevgn. With the same quiet steady dedication and just letting his work speak for him and what he thinks about the film industry. Respect always. Keep on rocking! #hetheman #soproudofyou #workisworship."

On the work front, Ajay Devgn was last seen in RRR. Next, he will be seen in Runway 34, which will release on April 29.