Kajol And Ajay Devgn's Fam-Jam With Tanuja, Tanishaa And Yug

Kajol shared a happy picture with her family on her Instagram profile on Thursday. The occasion? It is Kajol's sister and actor Tanishaa Mukerji's birthday today. The picture features the birthday girl along with sister Kajol, brother-in-law Ajay Devgn, mom Tanuja and nephew Yug. Kajol and Ajay's daughter Nysa is missing from the frame. Sharing the picture, Kajol captioned it: "Happy birthday my darling girl... Wish you a wonderful fabulous year ahead. Love you to bits and pieces."

In terms of work, Kajol was last seen in the Netflix film Tribhanga, which marked her digital debut. Produced by Ajay Devgn, Tribhanga was directed by Renuka Sahane and it also starred Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar. She will next be seen be seen in Revathy's Salaam Venky.

Tanishaa Mukerji stepped into Bollywood with the 2003 film Sssshhh... She later starred in films such as Popcorn Khao! Mast Ho Jao, Tango Charlie and Neal 'N' Nikki among others. She also participated in reality TV shows such as Bigg Boss 7 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7.

Tanishaa and Kajol's mother Tanuja is a veteran actress who has featured in some of the most iconic films in Bollywood. Her filmography includes classics like Haathi Mere Saathi, Bandish, Anokha Rishta, Jewel Thief, Jeene Ki Raah, Suhaagan, Swarg Narak and Anubhav to name a few.