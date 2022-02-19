Not Ajay Devgn. Kajol Feels 'More Married To' This Person

Kajol with her mother-in-law (courtesy: kajol)

Kajol has her own quintessential sense of humour and it's the most prominent in her social media posts. The actress continues to kill us with her graceful beauty and sharp wit. This time, she has chosen the occasion of her mother-in-law's birthday to give us a glimpse of her quirky captions. On Ajay Devgn's mother Veena Devgan's birthday, Kajol left a heartwarming wish. Kajol wrote, "When you marry a man you don't only marry him. It's his whole family as well. So here's a cheer to someone who has always been there for me and on many days I feel more married to than even my husband. " Kajol added, "Happy happy birthday to this awesome woman. Veena Devgan."

Kajol's sister Tanishaa Mukherji also dropped a happy birthday message for Veena Devgan.

Apart from Kajol's stellar screen presence, we love her candid candour on social media too. Recently, she posted a throwback photo where she is seen lounging in a crisp white shirt. Her hair is tied in a messy bun while she smiles for the camera. Her caption started off in this way, "Doing something constructive eventually pays off." If you think this is just another motivational quote, stop. Here's how Kajol ended the caption, "Laziness pays off now."

Kajol had recently tested positive for Covid-19. But instead of putting up a usual social media post announcing her sickness, she posted a beautiful photo of her daughter Nysa. Why? Well, here's what Kajol had to say, "Tested positive and I really don't want anyone to see my Rudolph nose so let's just stick to the sweetest smile in the world. Miss you, Nysa Devgn and yes I can see the eye roll."

Kajol was last seen in the Netflix film Tribhanga. She'll be next seen in Revathy's directorial Salaam Venky.